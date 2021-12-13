Colorado Lotto+ jackpot reaches nearly $19M, drawing Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) --Colorado Lottery announced that its $18.9 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot will be the 3rd largest jackpot in the game's history for Wednesday's drawing.

The run started this past March. This will mark 76 drawings in a row with no winner. The eight-figure jackpot has not been this large since 1992 when the then Lotto -- no plus -- run resulted in the largest Lotto jackpot since the Colorado Lottery was created. At that time, $27 million was won by Boulder college student Kim Walker. To date, Lotto and Colorado Lotto+ have created 445 millionaires since the original game launched in 1989.

To play Colorado Lotto+ players choose 6 out of 40 numbers or do a Colorado Lotto+ Quick Pick. Tickets cost $2, and each ticket includes a variable multiplier (2X, 3X, 4X, 5X). Players can also choose to play "Plus" for an extra $1 and be part of a second drawing using the same numbers. The drawings are conducted every Wednesday and Saturday night at the Colorado Lottery headquarters in Pueblo.

Since 1983, the Colorado Lottery has returned more than $3.7 billion to outdoor projects through Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust Fund, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife; and to schools through Building Excellent Schools Today. Proceeds from sales of Colorado Lottery games – Scratch, Powerball, Mega Millions, Colorado Lotto+, Lucky for Life, Cash 5, and Pick 3 – enhance, protect, and improve parks, trails, and open space in Colorado.

For more information, visit coloradolottery.com.