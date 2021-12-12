One person killed, 4 injured in car crash on Powers Boulevard Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person has died in the two-vehicle crash on Powers Boulevard, just south of the Briargate Parkway overpass Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department say a silver Jeep SUV was traveling the wrong way on Powers Boulevard, going southbound in the northbound lanes. The Jeep hit a blue Ford pick-up truck, which was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. The four occupants of the Ford were taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries. Officers say that at least two of them suffered serious injuries.

It is possible that the driver of the Jeep was experiencing medical issues prior to the crash. At this time, drug or alcohol impairment is not suspected.

Northbound Powers Boulevard was closed to traffic for about five hours as the Major Crash Team investigated the scene.

This is the 46th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year.