Five people injured in car crash at Powers and Briargate Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department, along with firefighters from the Colorado Springs Fire Department are on the scene of a serious traffic accident. According to CSFD, they have multiple "apparatus on scene," as firefighters work to rescue a trapped person inside a vehicle.

CSFD says five people are injured and are being transported to nearby hospitals.

Officials are asking that you please avoid the area. Northbound Powers is closed at Briargate Parkway, but Northbound Powers is open at North Union. Westbound Briargate Parkway is also now closed. CSPD says to expect delays and seek alternate routes.