Train collides with car, driver charged

Winston-Salem, North Carolina (WLOS) — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a Norfolk Southern train slammed into the back of a man’s truck.

The owner of the vehicle was inside a nearby café, Krankies, at the time it happened, but the car wasn’t parked in a designated spot.

Folks in the area say they often struggle to find parking spaces.

“Sounds like he was frustrated, couldn’t find a spot, parked there, took a chance, and the train came,” said Nick Kelble, a Winston-Salem resident.

Kelble goes to Krankies each week that sits right next to the railroad track.

“This area is very challenging, the Krankies lot is very tight, it’s very hard to get into even if there is a spot,” Kelble said.

Although close spots may be limited, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department say there are safer options.

“In that area, there are some parking lots, where the vehicle involved in this was, where it could have been parked or on a side street or well enough away from the railroad track,” Sgt. Kevin Bowers with the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

Officers say vehicles and pedestrians should stay a good 30 to 200 feet back from the track, adding the train itself hangs over several feet on each side.

“The trains come through there multiple times daily,” Sgt. Bowers said.

But it’s a situation the officer says could have been much worse. The train he says could have derailed.

“I think this particular train had two engines and 22 cars attached to it, but it still has a lot of momentum and it takes time to stop,” he adds.

You can also be charged. The driver is facing a misdemeanor for injury to railroad property, but consequences could be worse.

“There’s plenty of fatalities each year where folks are getting hit, walking on the tracks or nearby or next to it,” Sgt Bowers said.

But as for Kelble, even though it can be annoying to find close parking, he’s had most success finding metered spots on 4th Street and Patterson.

“If it becomes more of an issue, we’ll drive around and then if we get too frustrated, we will just go somewhere else,” Kelble said.

Authorities say there were no injuries in this accident, but the truck involved did receive severe damage to the rear.

