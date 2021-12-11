Jokic, Nuggets avenge loss to Spurs with 127-112 victory

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists and the Denver Nuggets avenged an earlier loss to San Antonio, beating the Spurs 127-112. The Nuggets were 20 for 43 on 3-pointers, matching their season-high for made 3s. Denver’s Markus Howard had a season-best 21 points, Monte Morris added 19 points and Bones Hyland and Aaron Gordon had 16 each. Lonnie Walker IV had 16 points to lead San Antonio, which had won five of seven. Devin Vassell added 15 points and Bryn Forbes and Keldon Johson each scored 14.