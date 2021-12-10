The Broncos react to the passing of DeMaryius Thomas

He was a legend in every sense of the word, "His legacy will live on. The one thing he always said to us was his name was going to be in these rafters and everybody is going to know who he is for so many years," says Broncos left tackle, Garett Bolles. Four Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl title, and one of the greatest plays in franchise history but he was much more than that, " I loved ‘DT’ like a brother. Man, he was one of the first people to reach out to me when I got drafted. I still have the message that he left on my phone that I played yesterday. If I can take one thing from ‘DT’ it’s always have a smile on my face. His smile lit up the room every time he walked in. Anytime you talked to him, he was always happy. I don’t think I heard one negative thing out of his mouth," says Bolles.