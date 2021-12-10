Crash shuts down Galley and Powers, CSPD expects impacts to Friday morning commute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police said a crash involving a semi truck and a sedan is shutting down the intersection of Galley Rd and Powers Blvd. and the investigation stands to impact morning rush hour traffic on Friday, December 10th.

The driver of the sedan was critically injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not clear. That person was the sole occupant of the sedan. The semi truck was Fed-ex vehicle, and the driver was uninjured.

Both parties will be evaluated for drugs and alcohol.