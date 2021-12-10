Skip to Content
today at 6:11 PM
Published 6:17 PM

Crash closes lanes along southbound I-25 near N. Academy Blvd.

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday evening, Police responded to an accident along I-25 near North Academy Blvd. and Woodmen Road.

According to CDOT, a crash closed initially closed two left lanes on southbound I-25 between N. Academy Blvd. and Woodmen Rd. There are reportedly multiple vehicles involved in this crash.

At 6:08 p.m. CDOT said only one lane was closed.

This is a developing story.

