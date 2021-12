INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser Sullivan Racing have decided to end their IndyCar team partnership after four seasons. Coyne says the Vasser Sullivan team has opted to focus on sports car entries, though Vasser Sullivan says it still hopes to compete in the IndyCar Series. The move comes one day after Coyne’s team hired two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato to drive the No. 51 car.