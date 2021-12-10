COVID concerns for Norwich after Tottenham outbreak

LONDON (AP) — Norwich is facing “a couple of COVID-related issues” ahead of its Premier League game against Manchester United. The relegation-threatened team had played Tottenham on Sunday before the north London club announced a coronavirus outbreak among players and staff that has forced the postponement of two games. Two Norwich players have undergone additional COVID-19 testing, though manager Dean Smith says he doesn’t think the scare stems from the Tottenham match. They were awaiting test results as they prepare to host United on Saturday.