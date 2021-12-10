Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 plans to drop student-staff masks mandate

COLROADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will drop its mask mandate effective December 18th, according to a letter to D12 families and staff. However, isolation will continue wot be required for any person testing positive for COVID-19.

December 18th is a Saturday, so students first mask-optional day will be Monday, December 20th. In accordance with federal and state health recommendations, the district is still encouraging students, staff and visitors to wear a face covering while in district facilities.

The letter sent to families and staff said, "The District will also continue to provide a layered approach to support the health and safety of our students, staff, and visitors to our schools, including regular cleaning and disinfecting of our facilities, promoting routine hand washing and sanitizing, encouraging sick individuals to stay home, and supporting mask wearing for those who choose to do so."

The letter emphasized the primary goal is to continue in-person learning for students and staff.