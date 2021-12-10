Cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — For at least two days, Aurora residents worried about a black cat named Panther who somehow got himself stranded atop a 36-foot utility pole.

Pleading by the cat’s owners and the enticement of food didn’t coax Panther down from his perch near 17th Ave. and Jasper St.

Animal control and a utility company said it was best to give Panther time to come down on his own.

Firefighters finally dispatched a ladder truck Friday and rescued the cat.

Crews successfully removed a cat from a top a light pole near 17th Ave and Jasper St. The cat named "Pantera" was reunited with its family. No further updates.#AFRIncident #CatRescue pic.twitter.com/3KIILVSXEu — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) December 10, 2021

One of Panther’s owners says he was always allowed to go outside anymore but has lost that privilege.