Toys for Tots donations low so far in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The 'Season of Sharing' toy drive is on Friday and all donations will go to Toys for Tots, but the nonprofit says they need toys more than ever this year.

"They’re coming in, but they’re coming in slow compared to years past," said Russ Miller with Toys for Tots.

Miller says the lag in donations could be the result of supply chain issues.

"We do see a lot less toys in the stores than we would normally see. Also, the trucking issue, that’s something else we’re dealing with as far as getting toys delivered to the locations ... because the trucks just aren’t rolling like they normally are," said Miller.

While the supply of toys is low, demand is high. In 2020, Toys for Tots served more than 27,000 kids in El Paso County.

Miller says requests from organizations have almost tripled in the number of children they need toys for.

"I get a little panicked. What are we going to do, are we going to be able to meet the needs, are we going to have enough toys to make sure every child has a smile on their face on Christmas morning because that’s what it’s all about," said Miller.

The 'Season of Sharing' toy drive kicks off at 6 a.m. at American Furniture Warehouse and will run until 7 p.m.

Toys for Tots is also asking for batteries for toys this year and will have a battery box at the toy drive.