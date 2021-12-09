GoFundMe started for father and son who lost their homes in Miner’s Candle Fire

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Miner's candle fire is now fully contained in Clear Creek County, but father and son, Jessie and Michael Speed are still picking up the pieces after losing both of their homes and all of their work tools to the fire.

https://twitter.com/ClearCreekOEM/status/1468317625889394690

The community is coming together in an effort to help the Speeds rebuild. One of their neighbors, Krista Cobb, took the initiative to start the pair a GoFundMe.

COURTESY: GoFundMe

"We are asking for prayers and monetary donations to rebuild their homes, restore their livelihood as well as support Micheal while sheltering," Neighbor Krista Cobb said. "Other forms of donations are also welcome: tools, clothing , food, items and food for 2 med sized dogs, things to rebuild a house, house hold items, furniture and a place to store these things while the rebuilding is in process , would be much appreciated."

The GoFundMe has a goal of raising $300,000 for the father and son to rebuild their homes and businesses, as well as to house them and their dog until they are back on their feet.

You can contribute to the cause by following this link.