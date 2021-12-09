Colorado Springs Police search for SUV involved in hit-and-run with pedestrian

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian.

On Dec. 2, police were notified of a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway at 8:55 p.m. At the scene, officers found the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say the SUV fled the scene traveling westbound without checking on the pedestrian or contacting police.

The CSPD Major Crash Team determined the victim was crossing Hancock Expressway when he was hit.

Now, police are asking for help identifying and finding the vehicle and the driver.

According to CSPD, the vehicle is described as a dark-colored, possibly dark blue, 1998-2005 Chevrolet Blazer with damage to the area surrounding the passenger side headlight. It's unknown if the Blazer is a two or four-door model.

Police provided photos showing similar types of vehicles for reference.



The pictures provided show similar type vehicles, not the actual vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000.