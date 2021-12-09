Colorado officer pleads guilty for using Taser on man in 70s

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado police officer who used a Taser on a 75-year-old man without warning, requiring the man to be taken to the hospital, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in a deal in which he permanently relinquished his right to serve as a peace officer in the state. Former Idaho Springs Officer Nicholas Hanning entered the plea in court on Thursday. An attorney for the man’s family objected to the deal, arguing that prosecutors showed Hanning special treatment. KUSA-TV reports the judge in the case conditionally accepted the plea but scheduled a Jan. 6 hearing in which she will hear objections from the man’s family attorney. Formal sentencing is set for Jan. 27.