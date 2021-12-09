AP-NORC Poll: Income is up, but Americans focus on inflation

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press Writers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ overall income has accelerated since the pandemic, but so has inflation — and a new poll finds that far more people are noticing the higher prices than the pay gains. Two-thirds say their household costs have risen since the pandemic, compared with only about a quarter who say their incomes have increased, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Half say their incomes have stayed the same. Roughly a quarter report that their incomes have dropped. The fast-rising prices that have been surging through the economy have forced many Americans to change their spending habits.