Abandoned crash site linked to suspected drunk driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police said they were informed of a truck that was left abandoned on the 2500 block of Granada Dr. after crashing into two parked cars. Police were notified of the crash close to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8th. Officers arrived to find the pick-up truck, a maroon Ford F-150, abandoned by three occupants.

Shortly after, the Colorado Springs Police Department was informed of a person at a nearby hospital needing treatment for serious injuries sustained in the crash. The Major Crash Team responded, and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Police say they managed to locate a second passenger of the truck, who was found to be uninjured. The driver, however, has yet to be located or identified by police.

Excessive speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash, according to a press release from CSPD. Police are asking anyone who may have identifying information regarding the driver to contact the department at (719) 444-7000.