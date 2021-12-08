Rocky Mountain National Park ranger and suspect hurt in shootout

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — A shootout during a traffic stop at Rocky Mountain National Park wounded a ranger and one of two suspects who were involved in an earlier pursuit with law enforcement.

According to RMNP, the suspects were reportedly involved in a car pursuit earlier in the day outside of the park before making their way to the Fall River Entrance, north of Estes Park.

A park spokeswoman says the shooting happened after the ranger stopped a driver on the east side of the park Wednesday morning.

The park ranger was shot but was wearing a ballistic vest and wasn’t seriously injured.

One of the suspects also was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The other suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody.

The FBI has taken over the investigation.