Rocky Mountain National Park ranger and suspect hurt in shootout
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — A shootout during a traffic stop at Rocky Mountain National Park wounded a ranger and one of two suspects who were involved in an earlier pursuit with law enforcement.
According to RMNP, the suspects were reportedly involved in a car pursuit earlier in the day outside of the park before making their way to the Fall River Entrance, north of Estes Park.
A park spokeswoman says the shooting happened after the ranger stopped a driver on the east side of the park Wednesday morning.
The park ranger was shot but was wearing a ballistic vest and wasn’t seriously injured.
One of the suspects also was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital.
The other suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody.
The FBI has taken over the investigation.
Many people don’t realize that Park Rangers are Law Enforcement Officers first, and environmental advocates second. They are also medically trained to at least the EMT level, so they deserve a lot of respect.