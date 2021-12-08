Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Reports from Myanmar say government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt to put down stiffening anti-government resistance following the army takeover in February. The underground National Unity Government says the victims ranged from 14 to 40.