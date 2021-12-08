Express Lanes in I-25 South Gap project opening Friday, Dec. 10

DOUGLAS/EL PASO COUNTIES, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the new Express Lanes on the I-25 South Gap project will open to drivers Friday, Dec. 10.

According to CDOT, the new Express Lane, between Castle Rock and Monument, will open by 8 a.m. Because the lanes opened far ahead of schedule, CDOT announced tolls will currently be waived.

“Opening the Express Lanes early improves safety and travel reliability on the I-25 South Gap corridor,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Commuters will have reliable travel times over the long-term, and experience a vastly improved stretch of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock. Whether commuting to work or traveling the state, drivers will reach their destinations quicker and safer. We are thrilled to open the Express Lanes a year ahead of schedule and within budget.”

During the testing period, before tolling is in place, drivers are encouraged to use the Express Lanes free of charge. When using the lanes, drivers are reminded to not cross the solid white lines; enter and exit at the designated areas only, shown with white dotted lines; and obey posted speed limits.

CDOT wants to remind drivers the Express Lanes cannot be used to pass slower-moving vehicles.