COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a crash Wednesday involving an AMR ambulance.

According to CSPD, crews were called to the scene at Union, near Consitution, around 6:15 p.m Police say an SUV crashed into an ambulance.

Police told KRDO it's not clear whether or not a patient was in the ambulance when it was hit.

This is a developing story.