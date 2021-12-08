3-Year-Old Southern Colorado boy beats cancer and gets wish granted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Make-A-Wish foundation and Sugarwish teamed up to make a young boy's wish come true.

The Make-A-Wish Colorado foundation ordered a new playground outdoor set with a Candy Land game theme for 3-year-old Michael Latrow who recently beat stage four kidney cancer .

During the wish reveal, he was excited to see his backyard playground filled with goodies for the first time. He also enjoyed all the goodies at the candy shop that included all his favorites – and special treats for his dog, Tuka.

"These families have gone through a hard time and a wish is really essential to bring hope and joy in helping these kids have a little normalcy and some wonderfulness in their life," said Jessica Flores with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Colorado.

Though a tough journey, Micahel's resilience paid off.

Now not only is he cancer free, but he also gets to enoy this treat with his big brother who has been with him through it all.

"As you can see, brother is also enjoying this wish as well, Michael is more the reserved one and brother is not so our hope is that brother will show him to use all the equipment on here," said Michael's mom, Kristin Latrow.

In the past year, Make-A-Wish, Colorado has granted 200 wishes to kids battling critical illnesses across the state.