Overnight hauling operation scheduled through Dec. 9 ahead of Centennial Boulevard extension project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An overnight hauling operation is scheduled through Thursday, Dec. 9 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. ahead of the Centennial Boulevard extension project. The hauling operation will help prepare the roads for construction.

According to the City of Colorado Springs' press release, the Centennial Boulevard extension project will allow connection between Fillmore Street and Interstate 25, Fontanero Street interchange.

Construction crew will begin the overnight operation hauling on the north end near Fillmore Street and continue working south. Crews will be doing dirt removal, gutter work, and curb clean up on Centennial Boulevard from Fillmore Street to Mesa Valley Road.

The City of Colorado Springs is reminding hikers, bicyclists, and pedestrians to only use designated trails during construction. Motorcyclists are advised to use an alternative route.

Once the project is complete, there will be a four-lane road extension from Centennial Boulevard, Fillmore Street intersection to the I-25, Fontanero Street interchange.

Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) funded the project for $20 million.

The extension project is expected to be complete by Fall 2022.