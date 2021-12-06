Colorado wildfire evacuation orders lifted; blaze contained

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters have contained a 15-acre wildfire in a central Colorado mountain community as authorities lifted evacuation orders Monday for residents who were forced to leave their homes a day earlier. Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers says the fire began Sunday as a structure fire and destroyed two homes, a cabin and a small number of outbuildings. About 20 firefighters are working the fire about five miles west of Idaho Springs. The cause was under investigation. In Jefferson County, authorities say hand crews expect to contain a 12-acre fire near a suburban Denver community of Ken Caryl. No structures are threatened.