2022 Open Enrollment Period prompts Coloradans to participate in ‘Get Covered Colorado Day,’ Dec. 8

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Colorado's 2022 Open Enrollment Period approaches, Coloradans are prompted to participate in the state's 'Get Covered Colorado Day' on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

According to Colorado's Division of Insurance press release, Open Enrollment Period is the time of the year for residents to renew their healthcare plan, make changes to their current healthcare plan, or have the option to sign up if they're uninsured.

This year, Colorado is seeing an increase in people shopping around in Colorado's health insurance exchange. Connect for Health Colorado is anticipating a grow in plane decisions and options to save more health insurance savings.

“Ensuring every Coloradan has access to high-quality, affordable health care has been a primary focus of our Administration since day one,” said Lt. Governor and Director of the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care Dianne Primavera. “Get Covered Colorado Day is the perfect opportunity for uninsured Coloradans to sign up, or to remind friends and family that they can save money on their healthcare by shopping for plans on Connect for Health Colorado.”

“I’m thrilled that more than 158,000 Coloradans have signed up for 2022 coverage at this point in the enrollment period,” said Connect for Health Colorado Chief Executive Officer Kevin Patterson. “If you are looking for health insurance but don’t know where to begin, Connect for Health Colorado is the place to go. We’re here to help you apply for savings, give advice and get the coverage you need for next year.”

Colorado leaders and communities are encouraging Coloradans to sign up for open enrollment by promoting on social media and using the hashtag #GetCovered and #CoverCO. People can utilize the hashtags to find information about the 2022 Open Enrollment Period. Also, people can contact Connect for Health Colorado to apply for health insurance savings and plan enrollments.

Individuals and families who were previously ineligible to apply for health insurance can now apply because of the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed earlier this year.

Coloradans currently enrolled in health plan through Connect for Health Colorado and haven't updated their application recently will likely qualify for more financial help when you renew the coverage this Open Enrollment Period.

Open Enrollment Period will end Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 but people can enroll in Health First Colorado (Colorado's Medicaid Program) and the Child Health Plan (CHP+ Program) at any time of the year -- if qualified.