Pitt QB Pickett’s stock surging after ACC championship

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett has the records — and now he has an Atlantic Coast Conference championship to go along with them. Pickett’s ascent to a possible Heisman Trophy candidate and a prospective first-round NFL draft pick took another step forward as he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 58-yard score to help Pittsburgh defeat Wake Forest 45-21 on Saturday night, giving the Panthers their first ACC title. Along the way, Pickett set two passing records, becoming Pitt’s all-time leader in TD passes and establishing an ACC record for TD throws in a season.