The Tesla ‘Cyberquad’ ATV still isn’t on sale, but a kid version is

By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN Business

As Elon Musk wrapped up his presentation of the Tesla Cybertruck back in November 2019, he had one more thing he still wanted to show off.

“Oh, yeah. We also made an ATV,” he said, as if he had nearly forgotten about it.

A rider came out in an electric four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle and rode up a ramp into the cybertruck’s bed. It was a memorable moment but not much was heard again about the ATV which, some observers noted, looked almost exactly like a disguised Yamaha, and not an ATV Tesla had made itself.

But now Tesla has offered a child-sized version, made by Radio Flyer, of the so-called “Cyberquad for kids” ages 8 and up. Or, at least it did for short time. Those who were quick enough to order one of the $1,900 electric ride-on toys might get it in time for Christmas. But maybe not.

Tesla’s online shop now lists the “Cyberquad for Kids” as out of stock. A note underneath the product description says “Cyberquad for Kids will begin shipping in 2-4 weeks. Orders are not guaranteed to arrive prior to the holidays.”

It’ll be more fun when it’s warmer anyway.

Tesla did not respond when asked if it had an updated timeline for the sale date of the full-size Cyberquad that Musk originally mentioned. He tweeted not long after the presentation that the Cyberquad would be offered as a Cybertruck accessory in 2021, but now production of the Cybertruck itself has been delayed. For now, at least, the toy version of the Cyberquad is all there is.

The Cyberquad borrows some styling cues from the Cybertruck including a narrow “lightbar” headlamp at the front.

The Cyberquad for kids can go up to 10 miles an hour, although there is a setting restricting it to just 5 mph. It can go about 15 miles on a full charge, although that will vary according to the terrain and how much weight it’s carrying. (It can take up to 150 pounds.) The removable battery takes about 5 hours to charge.

Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer — a.k.a. the CEO — of Radio Flyer, said the company is talking to Tesla about supplying more Cyberquad riding toys, so the opportunity may not be gone forever.

The Cyberquad for Kids has a unique engineering and capabilities not shared with any of Radio Flyer’s other ride-on models, said Pasin.

Radio Flyer is the exclusive ride-on toy partner for Tesla having started with a lithium-ion battery powered Model S ride-on launched in 2017, said Pasin. Pasin is the grandson of the man who founded Radio Flyer in 1917.

If you missed the Cyberquad this time around, Radio Flyer still offers a Tesla Model S battery-powered ride-on toy for $500.There’s also a foot-powered “My First Model Y” at $80 for those who really want their kids to get into the whole Tesla thing early.

