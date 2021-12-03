Gambia will head to polls in 1st post-Jammeh election

By ABDOULIE JOHN and CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambians are getting ready to vote in a historic election that won’t have former dictator Yahya Jammeh on the ballot. While the 2016 elections that removed Jammeh from power after 22 years saw Gambians go from fear to elation, many are still not satisfied with the progress the nation has made and want certainty that their new leaders will bring the tiny West African nation of about 2 million, dependent on tourism, toward peace and justice. Candidates vow to continue to right the wrongs of the past — the nation continues to suffer from the effects of Jammeh’s rule. Incumbent President Adama Barrow faces five opponents.