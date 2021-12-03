Correctional officer fired in Indiana, after being accused of relationship with female inmate

By Kyle Bloyd

FRANKLIN, Indiana (WISH) — A correctional officer with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and fired after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a female inmate.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Zachariah Johnson, 28, has been arrested the case. He had been a special deputy/correctional officer for two years.

On Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office received information about Johnson being involved with an inmate.

Two detectives with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were brought in to handle the investigation.

After speaking to Johnson, he was arrested for sexual misconduct, official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate.

The investigators from Morgan County will forward their findings to the Johnson County prosecutor for an official charging decision.

