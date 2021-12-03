Colorado Springs toddler’s reaction to pumpkin pie goes viral

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- One Colorado Springs two-year-old will never forget his first bite of pumpkin pie, and a million other people likely won't forget his first bite either.

Kasiah's reaction to the holiday treat is now a viral TikTok video.

Kasiah is no stranger to TikTok. His mom, Tia Dunham, has been posting videos of him for a while now.

"Most of the moments that a get of him being silly and extra I usually catch on camera, and if I want to share on TikTok I usually do so everyone can enjoy it as well," said Dunham.

The pumpkin pie video has 1.7 million views so far. Dunham says he has other viral videos but didn't expect this one to get as big as it did.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tia.dunham/video/7035357559066381614?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6992921581463406085

"I didn’t expect this one to blow up the way that it did and get the feedback that it did. So, I was really surprised and happy for him too because everyone was laughing along with him," said Dunham.

Dunham says they've also been enjoying people's comments.

"People were saying he 'caught the holy ghost', that a 'spiritual awakening', it was pretty funny."

It's a video that Dunham says she's going to keep in the archives.

"Of course. I’m gonna show it to his girlfriend when he gets older, so they can both laugh or play it at his wedding definitely," said Dunham.