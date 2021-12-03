30 indicted after drug-trafficking ring found serving Indianapolis, southern Indiana

By Gregg Montgomery

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WISH) — A federal grand jury has indicted 30 people on various charges in connection with the unveiling of an Indianapolis-based drug ring serving that city as well as Evansville and Princeton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the U.S. District Court in Evansville said Friday.

The 30 people face charges including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, illegal possession of a firearm, and robbery.

Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis, led an Indianapolis-based drug-trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine around central and southern Indiana, according to court documents.

Green supplied Jeramey Smith, 32, of Indianapolis, and others with methamphetamine, the documents say. “Smith, in turn, coordinated with codefendants Nicholas Cabrera, 35, of Mulberry, Florida, and Joshua Wilson, 30, of Evansville – both of whom were federal prisoners at the time – to orchestrate the delivery and distribution of methamphetamine to Indianapolis through a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization,” said a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dominque Baquet, 28, of Indianapolis, was another of the 30 people indicted. He was charged in Marion County in August in connection to a July 31 shooting at a funeral home that left five injured, including two children. Baquet was charged in August with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and carrying a handgun without a license. He is charged in the federal indictment with robbery.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service; the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department; the Princeton Indiana Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were involved in the investigation. They seized over 46 pounds of methamphetamine, over 700 grams of fentanyl, 30 firearms, over $300,000 in U.S. currency, six vehicles, and a pill press, the release said.

