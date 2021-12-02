What would happen in Colorado if Roe v. Wade was overturned?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This week, the United States Supreme Court heard arguments in a Mississippi court case that could reshape abortion rights across the United States, and possibly overturn Roe v. Wade. That has many in Colorado wondering what would happen to abortion access in our state.

Supreme Court oral arguments wrapped up Wednesday with the 6-3 conservative majority openly discussing what would happen if they rolled back the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade.

