What would happen in Colorado if Roe v. Wade was overturned?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This week, the United States Supreme Court heard arguments in a Mississippi court case that could reshape abortion rights across the United States, and possibly overturn Roe v. Wade. That has many in Colorado wondering what would happen to abortion access in our state.
Supreme Court oral arguments wrapped up Wednesday with the 6-3 conservative majority openly discussing what would happen if they rolled back the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade.
We're speaking with Colorado officials to get their thoughts on what actions could be taken in light of the Supreme Court's discussion. Watch KRDO NewsChannel 13 tonight at 6 p.m.
Remember when people used to be in control over their own bodies without someone else, especially their own government, interfering in their business? When will this country bet back on a track that is not leading to further civil discord?
I think there will be a real revolution is Roe v. Wade is overturned and abortions are banned. And it will mean a return to “back-street” abortion clinics, because they will never actually stop them from happening.
Why do some people think they should have a say over other people’s bodies? Let them worry about controlling their own bodies and not have abortions. That’s actually the way it is today. No one is forcing anyone else to do anything. But it’s people trying to enforce their specific religious-based beliefs on everyone else.