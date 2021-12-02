State health officials recommend COVID lab testing over rapid tests with Omicron variant

COLORADO (KRDO) -- With Omicron now in Colorado, State health leaders are strongly urging Coloradans to get tested ahead of the holidays.

Thursday, the Colorado Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant had been detected in Arapahoe County.

Following that announcement, Governor Jared Polis held a press conference giving an update on the state's response and how officials are tracking the emerging variant.

Both Polis and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy made pleas for testing ahead of holiday gatherings and recommended Coloradans take a lab or PCR test rather than the rapid version.

“We are recommending PCR testing because we prefer that over the Antigen testing, because that is, with the PCR testing we can do the whole genomic sequencing work,” Dr. Herlihy said.

According to Dr. Herlihy, the best shot the state has at getting a clear picture of the omicron variant - is through lab testing. During PCR testing, healthcare workers will swab your nasal cavity.

Additionally, state health leaders advise Colorado travelers to get tested after returning home.

“We recommend PCR testing 3-5 days returning from that travel, and we recommend that regardless of vaccination status or symptoms at this time,” Dr. Herlihy said.

Still, PCR testing isn't perfect. Health officials say there's still a delay with PCR testing, genome sequencing often takes weeks to get results.

Also, PCR tests typically cost more compared to Abbott’s Binaxnow COVID-19 test, which costs roughly $25. That test can be taken at home and gives immediate results. However, Gov. Polis shared his concerns on the accuracy of rapid tests.

“I have heard so many great stories of people who use them and it just confirms everyone was negative or perhaps they found someone who was positive and asymptomatic and made sure others were not exposed," Gov. Polis said.

State health officials say they're working on getting ahead of the Omicron variant in Colorado, and residents using PCR testing will help do just that.