Police: Man arrested in Jacqueline Avant case

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was fatally shot this week at the Beverly Hills, California, home she shared with her husband, legendary music executive Clarence Avant. The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrest of Aariel Maynor on Thursday. Police were called to the Avants’ home early Wednesday after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant with a gunshot wound. The 81-year-old was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Tributes to Jacqueline Avant poured in Wednesday from across the country. She was remembered by former President Bill Clinton, basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Rep. Karen Bass.