Colorado State fires Steve Addazio

After an extensive review of the Colorado State football program, Director of Athletics Joe Parker has determined that head coach Steve Addazio will not return for the 2022 season.

A national search for the next leader of the Rams will begin immediately. A national search firm will be retained to assist Parker and the search committee in the process.

“The decision we have made today is not one we take lightly,” Parker said. “I am grateful to Steve Addazio and his coaching staff for their steadfast commitment to our student-athletes, both athletically and academically, to developing men of high character, and reinvigorating our locker room with a culture of toughness and accountability. However, after a thorough review of where our program stands today and our outlook for the future, looking at the totality of factors, I felt this was a necessary step.”

“Our expectation is to compete for conference championships and reach bowl eligibility each season. Our student-athletes deserve that, our fans deserve that, our community deserves that, and our University deserves that. We live in one of America’s best cities, serve a world-class university, and I am confident we will find a stalwart leader who can meet those expectations head on.”

Addazio concludes his tenure with the Rams after two seasons and with a 4-12 overall record.

In his initial campaign, which was marred by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Addazio’s Rams played just four games and only one at home – a thrilling victory over Wyoming to bring The Bronze Boot back to Fort Collins for the first time since 2015.

The Rams began the 2021 season with consecutive home losses but battled back to 3-3 overall which included opening 2-0 in Mountain West play for the first time since 2017. However, the program finished the year on a six-game slide to finish 3-9.

Individual success was plentiful under Addazio in 2021 as senior tight end Trey McBride set the school’s career and single-season records for receptions and yards by a tight end. The John Mackey Award finalist, a first in program history, finished the year with the fifth-most yards in a season by a tight end in FBS history. Specialists Ryan Stonehouse, Cayden Camper, and Ross Reiter all appeared as semifinalists for national awards at their respective position making Colorado State the only program in the country to have such a trio.

Along the way, Camper set the single-season record for made field goals, and Stonehouse set the single-season program record, career program record, and FBS career record for punt average. Colorado State’s defensive front also tallied the most sacks since 1987 and set a program record for sack yardage.

Colorado State’s next leader will have the responsibility of returning the Rams to the postseason, a place the program has not been since the 2017 season, and building a championship contender inside the confines of five-year old Canvas Stadium – one of the nation’s premier on-campus football stadiums.

Senior Associate Head Coach Brian White will serve as Colorado State’s interim head coach.