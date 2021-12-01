Skip to Content
today at 5:54 PM
Crews respond to crash near Airport and Powers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a crash near Airport and Powers that left one person trapped.

According to CSFD, multiple crews are on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of westbound Airport, west of Powers. This is a developing story.

