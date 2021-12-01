COS Airport passenger arrested after assaulting two police officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police Officers assigned to the airport were called in to assist with an unruly passenger at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on November 30th. The officers began by meeting the passenger at the gate to escort him to baggage claim to retrieve his luggage, according to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department. That's when the passenger became aggressive with the officers, striking one and pushing another.

That passenger has been identified by police as 26-year-old, James Brush. His connection to Colorado Springs is not clear at this time.

The officers used a taser on Brush so that he could be taken into custody for assaulting the officers. One officer had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment, while the other officer stayed on duty at the airport.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the FBI are now reviewing the case for possible federal prosecution against the suspect's actions during the inbound flight.