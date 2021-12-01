Colorado Springs Police search for two suspects in bank robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a bank off Highway 24.

Wednesday, a woman reported the Northstar Bank at 3200 W. Colorado Ave. was being robbed. The woman said she wasn't able to talk because the suspects were near her.

At 1:05, officers arrived at the bank. Police learned two men entered the bank and they requested money.

According to police, the suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money. While one suspect did display a handgun, police say no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000.