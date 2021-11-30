Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo begins Friday, Dec. 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari is back for the 31st year. Beginning Dec. 3, visitors can enjoy more than 50 acres of twinkling lights and 60 light sculptures placed throughout the zoo.

Over the last four months, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's grounds teams have been working installing trees, structures, sculptures, and more. This year, there will be brand-new larger-than-life illuminated animal inflatables.







During the Electric Safari, visitors have the opportunity to feed the CMZ's giraffe herd and budgie flock. Also, Water’s Edge: Africa, the giraffe barn, the elephant and rhino barn, the African lion relaxation room, Rocky Mountain Wild (except grizzly bears), Asian Highlands, Scutes Family Gallery, and Budgie Buddies will be open.

The Thundergod gift shop is open every night during the Electric Safari to serve hot cocoa. Guests can roast s'mores at Rocky Mountain BBQ Co on Saturdays and Sundays. The Grizzly Grill, Cozy Goat, Pizza with a View, and Elson's will also be open to serve food and beverages.





There will be warming outdoor heathers throughout the zoo to help keep visitors warm between the indoor animal exhibits.

According to the zoo, Santa is also making an appearance at the Electric Safari in Safari Lodge through Dec. 23.

The month-long Electric Safari begins Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 5., and continues Friday, Dec. 10 through Saturday, Jan 1. That excludes Christmas Eve. General admission is from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Advance time tickets are required for members and the general public. Get tickets and more information here.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari was named Third Best Zoo Lights in the nation the last two years by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The exhibition has been nominated again this year. To vote for the Electric Safari, click here.