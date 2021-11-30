CDOT, State Patrol enter 4th year of partnership to monitor state’s roads, highways

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers may not realize the resources available to help keep them safe on roads and highways, and to help authorities respond sooner to emergencies.

A key resource is the Joint Operations Center that opened in 2018 on the north end of Pueblo, in which the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation have new adjacent offices.

KRDO

But the partnership does't end there.

Both agencies work side-by-side in the center to monitor traffic conditions, road conditions, weather impacts and emergencies 24 hours a day.

KRDO

The center employs three CSP dispatchers and up to four CDOT employees who monitor real-time cameras showing on ten video screens and dozens of additional computer screens.

The team-up allows each agency to catch what the other might miss, and gather more detailed information to post on CDOT's website or roadside message boards, and to aid authorities in responding to emergency situations.

KRDO

CDOT has several operations centers in the metro Denver region but the Pueblo center is the only one where the CSP and CDOT work closely together.

The team-up is particularly an asset during winter storms.

KRDO

KRDO NewsChannel 13 toured the center on Tuesday; watch the full reports on the newscasts at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.