Petco Love doubling every donation made to Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for GivingTuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For GivingTuesday, a national day of giving, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is raising funds for the care of neglected, homeless, and injured animals.

This year, Petco Love announced the nonprofit will double every donation made on GivingTuesday, up to $25,000.

HSPPR says donations help care for animals in need, like three puppies that recently arrived at the shelter.

Edmund, Fitz, Gerald

Meet Edmund, Fitz, and Gerald.

According to HSPPR, a Good Samaritan found the puppies on a hiking trail in Colorado Springs. The puppies were just a day old when they were rescued. Now nearly eight weeks old, they're being raised by a foster family.

Donations to help the puppies and other animals can be made on GivingTuesday, Nov. 30, by clicking here.