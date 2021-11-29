Mystery gun peppers two cars with bullets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department began receiving reports of a shooting off Airport Rd. on Sunday around 5:26. When officers arrived, they found two parked, unoccupied cars with multiple bullet holes. At the time of this article, it's not clear how many shots were fired at the vehicles.

So far, law enforcement has been unable to identify the make or model of the gun used. There is limited suspect information, and an investigation into the incident is underway.