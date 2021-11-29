Motorcycle vs. deer crash puts man in the hospital

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Patrol confirms a man is in the hospital after hitting a deer at the intersection of HWY 25 and Old Meridian Rd. in the Falcon area, between Colorado Springs and Peyton.

The crash happened right near the Falcon Fire Station, so the man was given medical attention promptly. Morning traffic was unaffected by the crash.

At the time of this article, the man's identity and condition are unknown.