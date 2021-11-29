Man shot to death on beach at Mexico’s Acapulco resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say gunmen pulled up in a boat and shot a man to death on a popular beach in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. Police in the southern state of Guerrero said the shooting attack occurred Monday at the Majahua beach in Puerto Marques, just off Acapulco’s main bay. Puerto Marques is on the eastern side of Acapulco and is home to more upscale tourism than the main bay. The attackers then apparently fled in the boat. The attack came after a series of killings on Mexico’s Caribbean coast put the country’s tourism industry on edge.