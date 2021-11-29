Home of Marilyn Manson searched in abuse investigation

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson on Monday after allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women. Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Eva Jimenez said a search warrant was served on the home of Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner. The Sheriff’s Department said in February that it had begun investigating incidents of domestic violence against Manson between 2009 and 2011. The women involved were not identified, but several have publicly alleged this year that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Manson. Manson’s attorney declined comment, but has called allegations against him “provably false.”