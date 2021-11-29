Holiday shipping season in full swing for USPS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Cyber Monday is the busiest online shopping day of the year and it will increase the volume of packages delivered by mail carriers.

By 9 a.m. Monday morning, 7,000 packages were already delivered across Colorado Springs.

"Later on today those numbers will be more like 55,000 packages, so you’re going to see your mail carriers delivering early and also late," said Linda Neill with USPS customer relations.

According to Adobe Analytics Data, Americans are expected to spend between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion for Cyber Monday.

“I’m at a fulfillment center in Robinson, New Jersey today and we’re seeing millions of packages leaving our building to meet our customers' demands for the holidays, so we’re really excited it's Cyber Monday and we’re ready to meet our customers' needs," said Verena Gross, a spokesperson for Amazon.

Gross says Amazon had a record-breaking Black Friday and predicts big numbers for Cyber Monday.

"We had 1,600 purchases per second globally from our customers," said Gross.

If you made those orders in Colorado Springs, the USPS will be helping deliver them.

"The postal service delivers thousands, millions of Amazon packages, so we partner with Amazon and we do a lot of their delivery as well," said Neill.

Neill says this is also a good reminder to get your holiday packages shipped out as early as possible.

The deadlines for shipping are: