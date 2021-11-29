Crash closes intersection of N. Carefree Cir. and Oro Blanco Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash shut down all lanes at North Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive Monday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department reported the closure at 5:11 p.m.

All lanes at N Carfree Cir & Oro Blanco Dr are shut down for a crash. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 30, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.