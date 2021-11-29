CASA adds more volunteers as child neglect cases rise in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In response to the rise in cases involving child neglect, the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region has appointed more than a dozen new volunteers to the agency.

According to a spokeswoman with CASA, the isolating effects of COVID have nearly doubled, if not tripled, the number of children who have entered the court system after reports of abuse.

To handle the rise in cases involving child neglect, CASA recently appointed 15 new volunteers to the agency - bringing the total to roughly 300.

While that may sound like a lot, CASA told KRDO they are always accepting more applicants to go through the 30-hour training, which takes about five weeks to complete.

After being appointed by a judge, a CASA volunteer can act as a mentor, friend, and watchdog for the child while they remain in the court system until the child can be placed into a safe, loving home.

