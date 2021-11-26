Tips from the Better Business Bureau on avoiding online scams this Cyber Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With more than 5,000 fraud reports being made in Colorado for online shopping this year, the Better Business Bureau is asking online shoppers to keep their eyes peeled for potential scams.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, so far in 2021, 35,198 fraud complaints have been made in Colorado. Combined, the complaints filed totaled $54 million.
Out of the complaints, 5,073 of those consist of online shopping scams and negative reviews. In the United States, more than 307,000 online shoppers filed fraud reports so far this year.
On Cyber Monday, consumers traditionally spend billions of dollars. The Better Business Bureau says big money means big scams.
Friday, the BBB provided tips on how to avoid falling victim to online scams.
- If the price tag seems too good to be true, security experts say it probably is.
- Keep an eye out for look-alike websites. The BBB says scammers create near identical websites that at first glance appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Secure web addresses begin with 'HTTPS://'.
- Makes sure your software is up to date before shopping. BBB officials highly recommend having the most up-to-date anti-virus software.
- Make sure to read the fine print and understand the return/exchange policy before you hit purchase. The BBB says online store policies could change for Cyber Monday.
- The BBB recommends people use credit cards for online shopping, not debit cards. Should there be a shady transaction, credit card companies are more likely to negotiate the removal of the purchase.
Comments
1 Comment
Sorry BBB. You can’t fix stupid!