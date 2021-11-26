Tips from the Better Business Bureau on avoiding online scams this Cyber Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With more than 5,000 fraud reports being made in Colorado for online shopping this year, the Better Business Bureau is asking online shoppers to keep their eyes peeled for potential scams.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, so far in 2021, 35,198 fraud complaints have been made in Colorado. Combined, the complaints filed totaled $54 million.

Out of the complaints, 5,073 of those consist of online shopping scams and negative reviews. In the United States, more than 307,000 online shoppers filed fraud reports so far this year.

On Cyber Monday, consumers traditionally spend billions of dollars. The Better Business Bureau says big money means big scams.

Friday, the BBB provided tips on how to avoid falling victim to online scams.